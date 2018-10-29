

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $31.38 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $14.56 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $30.93 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $417.34 million from $373.70 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $30.93 Mln. vs. $19.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $417.34 Mln vs. $373.70 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.54 to $3.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1.65 - $1.67 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX