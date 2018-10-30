Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD), and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido) announce their agreement to establish a business alliance to develop advanced automated driving technology. Through this alliance, the three companies will strive toward achieving "freedom of movement for all" and a "society with zero casualties from traffic accidents."Specifically, Toyota and TRI-AD will recreate actual traffic accident conditions or dangerous conditions that contribute to accidents in their automated driving simulation environment based on data provided by Tokio Marine & Nichido. This will enable Toyota and TRI-AD to conduct simulations and assessments in conditions that are closer to those of the real world, helping to enhance the safety of automated driving systems. Tokio Marine & Nichido will seek to develop an advance claims system to enhance swift claims payment in the future, using data provided by automated driving vehicles.Additionally, ALBERT, a data science company that offers optimized solutions in the field of big data analytics, will provide technical support for data analysis and other related activities.To develop advanced automated driving and safety technology, Toyota and TRI-AD utilize both artificial intelligence technology and real-world data to achieve accurate simulations. The ability to pinpoint the causes of traffic accidents and relevant data is extremely important for enhancing system capabilities.Tokio Marine & Nichido handles more than two million automobile accidents per year, and possesses knowledge on preventing and controlling damage costs in automobile accidents. It also retains data on circumstances, causes, and other information related to automobile accidents. Tokio Marine & Nichido considers it the company's mission to contribute to a future autonomous mobility society, and has been participating in various automated driving road-testing projects. Also, Tokio Marine & Nichido is the first in the industry to release the "Rider for Expenses for Saving Victims," an additional automobile insurance clause to insure third party victims of automated driving vehicle accidents promptly, even when the responsibility of the driver or vehicle has not been determined.Through this alliance, Toyota, TRI-AD, and Tokio Marine & Nichido will work together to enhance efforts to improve safety and reliability for automated driving technology, utilizing knowledge and data obtained by Tokio Marine & Nichido from its claims and other services.Cross-sectoral partnerships are important for enhancing the development of automated driving technology. Toyota, TRI-AD, and Tokio Marine & Nichido will remain open to opportunities for further alliances in order to harness the power of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies for realizing a society with safe, mobility for all.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.