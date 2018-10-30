

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start on Tuesday following the negative cues from Wall Street amid worries about renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as on lower crude oil prices. A weaker yen is lending support to exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 138.00 points or 0.65 percent to 21,287.80, after touching a low of 21,035.88 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Monday.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is higher by more than 3 percent, Canon is advancing more than 1 percent, Sony is adding 0.3 percent and Panasonic is up 0.2 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is rising 4 percent and Advantest is gaining almost 4 percent. Among auto makers, Toyota is higher by more than 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.5 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining almost 1percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp is gaining more than 5 percent, while Oji Holdings and Komatsu are higher by 5 percent each. Yaskawa Electric is rising more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Nippon Electric Glass is losing almost 8 percent, while Daiwa Securities and Tokyo Fudosan are lower by more than 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside and slipped into negative territory after a report from Bloomberg said the U.S. is preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if next month's talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war.



The Dow slumped 245.39 points or 1 percent to 24,442.92, the Nasdaq tumbled 116.92 points or 1.6 percent to 7,050.29 and the S&P 500 fell 17.44 points or 0.7 percent to 2,641.25.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices dipped on Monday in cautious trade after Chinese stock markets succumbed to heavy selling pressure once again on concerns over the slowing economy. WTI crude for December declined $0.55 or 0.8 percent to close at $67.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



