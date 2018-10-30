MEMRI Reveals its Archived Clips on British Jihadi Anjem Choudary, Recently Released from UK Prison After Serving Half of Sentence for Encouraging Britons to Join ISIS

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2018 / For over a decade, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has been monitoring UK-based pro-jihad Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary, who was the head and co-founder of the banned extremist U.K. group Al-Muhajiroun, spokesman for the banned Islam4UK organization, and spiritual adviser to the banned U.K. Islamist group Muslims Against Crusades (MAC), and who encouraged young British Muslims to go to Syria to fight for Al-Qaeda and, later, to join ISIS - for which he was sent to prison in 2016.

Below is a selection of MEMRI clips to view focusing on Choudary, following his release from a high-security prison to a probation hostel after serving half of his prison sentence. The MEMRI TV clips include speeches, sermons, and interviews, such as Choudary praising terror attacks, eulogizing Yemeni-American Al-Qaeda cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki, calling for the implementation of Islamic law in Britain, supporting the expansion of the caliphate to the West, and calling freedom and democracy "idols that must be destroyed."

The reports available on MEMRI site review Choudary's early use of social media in encouraging support for ISIS, and his activity with Al-Muhajiroun, Islam4UK, and Muslims Against Crusades (MAC), as well as with the Sharia4America.com run by Choudary that advocated for an American "Islamic State," the "Sharia for India" organization that he founded, and his 2016 conviction for supporting ISIS.

MEMRI TV Clips On Anjem Choudary

British Islamist Anjem Choudary Praises Paris Terrorists: May Allah Accept Them in Paradise

January 13, 2015

British Islamists in Response to Theresa May: She and Cameron Can Go to Hell; We Will Be Happy If They Deport Us to Syria

March 23, 2015

British Islamist Anjem Choudary Calls to Refrain from Voting in U.K. General Elections

April 5, 2015

Ex-Boxer Anthony Small Mocks British People for Rejoicing at Choudary Conviction, Says: Islam Will Dominate the World, Your Own Kingdom Will Be Forgotten

September 6, 2016

