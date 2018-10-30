Leading European Food Innovator Felföldi to Debut New 'Let's Cheese!' Snack at Yummex Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global demand for healthier snacking options is driving exciting new innovation, with the food industry scrambling to keep up with consumer tastes and trends. One company that has consistently stayed ahead of the curve is Hungarian confectionery producer, Felföldi, who will be exhibiting at Yummex Dubai for the first time today.

Following global successes with candy-filled straws and artfully-presented cake-mixes, Felföldi is now offering a high-quality dry cheese snack that promises great taste, no added ingredients and a casual style aimed at young adults. Perhaps mindful that a third of the middle east population is under 30, Felföldi has chosen Yummex Dubai for the launch of its new 'Let's Cheese!' product.

It may well prove another shrewd choice. Modelled after ISM - the world's leading trade fair for sweets and snacks - Yummex ME is the no.1 platform for producers and manufacturers in the sweets, confectionery and snacks industry for presenting their newest products and innovations to the who's - who of the MENA region.

Felföldi is confident Let's Cheese! will deliver another win. European test markets show promising results and Felföldi already has some trade links in the MENA region. According to owner Joseph Felfoldi, "When it comes to food, consumers are much more critical than ever before. Demand for high quality snacking is rising and that's exactly why we developed Let's Cheese! especially for the new generation who don't want to choose between fun and quality. Furthermore, we are delighted to be representing Hungarian innovation at Yummex in Dubai."

Meet Felfoldi's representatives and sample Let's Cheese! at booth 224 in Hall 2, at The Exhibition Centre in Dubai, from Tuesday 30th October to Thursday 1st November.

About Felföldi Confectionary Ltd.

Felfoldi Confectionary Ltd. is a Hungarian family-owned company offering quality confectionery, bakery and snack production. Felfoldi's mission is offering innovative products and selling happiness. The company exports to around 40 countries. Felfoldi's success, ever since its establishment in 1986, has been based on the best product and service quality, beloved brands, the passion of its skilful people and the company's responsible ways of working. In 2017, Felfoldi had net sales of 3.8 million euros and 350 employees.

