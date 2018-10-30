

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's unemployment rate declined in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in August. This was the lowest rate since early 1990s. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 2.4 percent.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio rose slightly to 1.64 from 1.63 a month ago.



The unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in a generation and it will fall further over the coming year, Marcel Thieliant, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The upshot is that wage growth probably won't reach the 2.5 percent annual rate required to meet the BoJ's 2 percent inflation target, the economist added.



