Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2018) - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("NexTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the listing of the common shares of NexTech. NexTech's shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE on October 31, 2018 under the trading symbol "NTAR".

"NexTech's vision is to merge augmented reality, a high growth technology, with Cannabis and other industries. We have been hard at work over the past year building a team and technology platform which is focused on bringing state of the art augmented reality to the cannabis industry and other industries," said Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer of NexTech.

A listing statement describing NexTech, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, will be made available on the CSE's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information regarding NexTech in this press release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosure included in the listing statement.

About NexTech

NexTech is bringing augmented reality to the Cannabis market by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize app in August 2018, which is capable of hosting many brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google plays store which it intends to ARitize.

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

"Evan Gappelberg"

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Evan Gappelberg

Chief Executive Officer

info@nextechar.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "expected", "vision" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the listing and trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, the Company merging augmented reality with Cannabis and other industries and the availability of a listing statement on the CSE's website and on SEDAR are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.