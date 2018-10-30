sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Hagiwara Solutions to Showcase New Products at Europe's Premier Electronics Fair "electronica 2018" in Munich, New Industrial Grade SSD and Edge Computing Gateway Products to Go on Display

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. -- member company of the ELECOM Group specializing in flash storage for industrial applications and industrial PCs, will showcase the following new products at the international electronics trade fair "electronica 2018" to be held in Munich, Germany, from November 13 to 16, 2018.

Hagiwara Solutions is a Japanese manufacturer that has been developing storage products for industrial applications such as SSDs and SD memories for more than 20 years. The company maintains the top market share in Japan with its products loaded with original firmware that ensures high reliability and technical support. In 2018, PCs, single-board computers and motherboards for industrial applications have been added to its lineup.

New products scheduled to be exhibited at "electronica 2018"

  1. NVMe PCI Express SSD loaded with 3D NAND
    Hagiwara Solutions will present two models, M.2 2280 and CFexpress, whose reliability is enhanced by original firmware.
  2. "Tiny Gateway," an edge computing gateway intended for IoT solutions
    This gateway with the high processing capability required for edge computing is contained in a compact palm-sized case.

Furthermore, fellow group company D-CLUE Technologies Co., Ltd., known for its strength in technological development, will demonstrate its track record in developing mixed-signal ICs as well as present highly original IoT wireless sensor network solutions.

Visitors to "electronica 2018" are more than welcome to the group's booth.

Exhibition name: electronica 2018
Venue: Messe Muenchen, Munich, Germany
Dates: November 13 (Tuesday) - November 16 (Friday), 2018
Booth information: Booth No.B5-320, Hall No.B5

(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299694-O1-08C2zD9l)
(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299694-O2-n7y37Z0B)
News release page: http://www.hagisol.com/electronica2018/

Contact email address: hsolsupport@hagisol.co.jp


