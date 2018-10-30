Feintool International Holding AG / Nine-month results 2018: Feintool continues growing in Q3 2018 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first nine months of the 2018 financial year, Feintool increased its net sales by 13.4% (in local currency by 11.0%) to CHF 510.4 million compared to the previous year. Acquisitions contributed CHF 10.5 million or 2.3 percentage points to growth. The high-volume parts segment increased its net sales by 10.3%. The capital goods business confirmed its significant upward trend with a 28.1% increase in net sales.

Increased net sales in Q3

In the third quarter of 2018, Feintool's consolidated sales were up 12.9% compared to the same period last year (in local currency +12.4%). The acquired area of electro sheet stamping contributed CHF 7.5 million (for the months of August and September). Organic growth was thus 8.0% or 7.5% in local currency.

The System Parts segment, which is active in high-volume parts production, increased its quarterly net sales by 8.9% (in local currency +8.3%) to CHF 147.3 million. Net sales grew organically by 3.4% or 2.8% in local currency. Feintool also felt the effects of the distinct downturn in some areas - especially in Europe. Net sales in the capital goods segment, the Fineblanking Technology segment, rose again in the third quarter, reaching CHF 27.8 million, an increase of 5.9% compared to the previous year.

Encouraging incoming orders in the capital goods segment

The positive incoming orders in the Fineblanking Technology segment continued in the third quarter. At CHF 85.0 million, they exceeded the previous year's figure by 21.4%. The order backlog also increased again slightly to CHF 45.5 million (+7.5%).

Expected releases in the high-volume parts segment remain encouraging

Feintool's customers in the System Parts segment are planning releases amounting to CHF 280.7 million in the coming six months. This figure is 7.9% higher than in the previous year.

Cautious outlook

For the final months of the 2018 financial year, Feintool expects restrained business development in a market environment characterized by political and economic uncertainty and hampered by new emission measurement techniques. We expect to see net sales of between CHF 670 million and CHF 700 million and an EBIT margin similar to that of the first half of 2018.

Overview of key financial indicators

2018

Jan. 01 - Sept. 30,

2018

in CHF million 2017

Jan. 01 - Sept. 30,

2017

in CHF million Change1)



in % Change1)

in local currency

in % Net sales of the Feintool Group 510.4 450.2 13.4 11.0 System Parts segment 442.5 401.2 10.3 7.6 Fineblanking Technology segment 81.1 63.3 28.1 28.1 Incoming orders capital goods 85.0 70.0 21.4 21.3 Order backlog capital goods 45.5 42.3 7.5 7.5 Expected releases - high-volume parts production 280.7 260.2 7.9 8.3

2018

Jul. 01 - Sept. 30,

2018

in CHF million 2017

Jul. 01 - Sept. 30,

2017

in CHF million Change1)



in % Change1)

in local currency

in % Net sales of the Feintool Group 173.2 153.4 12.9 12.4 System Parts segment 147.3 135.3 8.9 8.3 Fineblanking Technology segment 27.8 26.2 5.9 5.9 Incoming orders capital goods 27.1 20.7 30.8 30.7

1) Compared to the same period in the previous year

Profile in brief

Feintool is a globally acting technology and market leader in the business area of fineblanking as well as a worldwide provider of high-quality and cost-effective fineblanked, formed steel components and punched electro sheet metalproducts. As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently expands the boundaries of these technologies and develops smart solutions for its customers' requirements.

On the one hand, Feintool offers complete production of precise fineblanked and formed components as well as punched electro sheet metal products in high volumes for demanding applications in different industries such as automotive, industrial or energy: while on the other, it provides complete process solutions in fineblanking and adjacent processes.

The processes used by Feintool are ideally suited to implement automobile industry trends. Concretely, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives.

The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, owns its production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan, always making sure to be geographically close to its customers. Roughly 2 600 employees and 70 apprentices work globally to develop new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com (mailto:karin.labhart@feintool.com)

www.feintool.com (http://www.feintool.com)

