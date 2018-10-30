WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey joins The Blockchain Research Institute's special category of member companies dedicated to pushing BlockChain technology forward for a new "Universal Decentralized Identification" (UID) sy... . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey joins The Blockchain Research Institute's special category of member companies dedicated to pushing BlockChain technology forward for a new "Universal Decentralized Identification" (UID) system

Geneva, ZUG, Toronto - October 30, 2018 - WISeKey (http://www.wisekey.com/) International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY)), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it joined The Blockchain Research Institute's (BRI) special category of members dedicated to pushing BlockChain technology forward.

BRI, an independent global think-tank, brings together the world's leading authorities to undertake ground-breaking research on BlockChain technology. Currently, WISeKey is the largest provider of Digital Identification in the world with over 20 years of expertise in PKI, IoT and Identity Management. Its Root of Trust (RoT) is the most ubiquitous version on the Internet with over 4 billion downloads and installs.

WISeKey's CertifyID (https://account.wisekey.com (https://account.wisekey.com/)) integrates Digital Identity with BlockChain technology. CertifyID BlockChain acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication-based technology that sits on top of a BlockChain. The CertifyID BlockChain is constantly growing as new Identity blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each CertifyID Identity node gets a copy of the Identity CertifyID BlockChain and is downloaded automatically upon joining the Identity CertifyID network. The system is totally decentralized and can be operated at national or local levels using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties spread across the BlockChain (https://findbiometrics.com/wisekey-blockchain-mobile-identity-platform-510163/ (https://findbiometrics.com/wisekey-blockchain-mobile-identity-platform-510163/) ).

Last year, WISeKey, a pioneer in Digital Identification and BlockChain, unveiled its plan to create Digital Identity BlockChain Platform CertifyID, which is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to provide every person on the planet with a Legal Digital Identity by 2030.

"For years, we have used digital identities to allow people to vote electronically, secure their financial transactions, access their health records and now we are moving towards a universal use of Digital Identities," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

"WISeKey and the BRI are pioneering the way BlockChain and Digital Identity disrupt industries and decentralized Trust. At the heart of this industrial platform is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic RoT which has been actively used since 1999 by over 4 billion desktops, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and IoT devices sharing a universal ledger. The OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic RoT is ubiquitous and universal, and a pioneer in the creation of Digital Identities," concluded Mr. Moreira.

"Companies around the world are looking for new, innovative ways for this technology to transform their business model, particularly in identity management" said Blockchain Research Institute co-Founder and Executive Chairman Don Tapscott. "WISeKey has proven itself a tremendous leader in that sector for years."

"In the BlockChain ecosystem, no company is an island," said Tapscott. "The network we're building at the BRI between some of the world's most influential global enterprise leaders and pioneers in the BlockChain space is crucial to executing on the insights provided by our research."

About the BRI:

The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is an independent, global think-tank dedicated to inspiring and preparing private- and public-sector leaders to be the catalysts of the blockchain transformation. Funded by international corporations and government agencies, the BRI has brought together the world's top thinkers to undertake ground-breaking research on the strategic implications of blockchain technology, producing practical insights to help its member organizations succeed.

The Institute has 80+ research projects underway in the areas of financial services, manufacturing, retail, energy and resources, technology/media, healthcare and government; as well as how this nascent technology is changing the way companies are managed. To complement the research, the BRI offers a suite of services to its members, including a private area on the BRI website for the sharing of deliverables, monthly webinars, executive briefings, all-member summits, and other exclusive activities.

The Blockchain Research Institute is based in Toronto, Canada, and was founded in 2017 by Don and Alex Tapscott, the co-authors of the best-selling book Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World.

BRI Media Contact:

Luke Bradley

Director of Communications

luke@tapscott.com (mailto:luke@tapscott.com)

647-228-3686

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystem. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com/).

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner (https://www.wisekey.com/investors/).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.