TOKYO, Oct 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has published "MHI Report 2018," an integrated report that presents its vision for improving the everyday lives of people by solving the social issues of today as well as tomorrow, in order to remain a company valued by society. In the report MHI outlines the strategies to achieve this vision, and strives to depict how internal corporate resources function.Specifically, the report includes detailed explanations of the Triple One Proportion concept, a new target introduced in the three-year 2018 Medium-Term Business Plan launched in FY2018, as well as MHI FUTURE STREAM, expressing MHI's measures for continual innovation to realize a society in which everyone throughout the world can lead peaceful and secure lives.The report also features details from chief officers (CEO, CFO, and CSO) of MHI's management strategies for growth over the medium to long term, based on the results of the management reforms implemented up to now, and the future direction for the company. The section on business operations examines the type of value that MHI's businesses provide to society in terms of the current business environment and social issues, and how these businesses will be developed in the future.MHI Group, through this report encompassing both financial and non-financial information, communicates to a broad range of stakeholders the business status of MHI as it takes a new step on its course to sustainable growth.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.