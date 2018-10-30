

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) Tuesday reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the half year slid to 222.87 billion yen or 128.14 yen per share from 238.31 billion yen or 135.01 yen per share in the year-ago period.



However, total revenue for the first-half period rose to 3.21 trillion yen from 2.39 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 450 billion yen or 258.92 ye profit n per share.



