Parks Associates: Nearly 60% of U.K. broadband households prefer hardware-as-a-service option to acquire smart thermostat

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2018on 13-14 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel to discuss strategies that leverage this interest in order to expand smart home adoption throughout Europe.

"U.K. households, similar to the U.S., profess a dislike for monthly fees, but when you package a smart thermostat with a bundle of services at the right price point, their interest goes up," said Tom Kerber , Senior Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "Service providers who include installation and support capabilities with their smart home offerings have a significant competitive advantage."

CONNECTIONS Europe features keynotes from IBM, Inwido, Bosch Smart Home, Orange, and Philips and multiple sessions with research and executive insights on the business opportunities, revenue strategies, and partnership opportunities for the smart home, security, energy management, and wellness industries.

Two key sessions at CONNECTIONS Europe focus on business models for energy and smart home products, new solutions in connected healthcare, and strategies to integrate these offerings within the larger smart home ecosystem.

Speakers for "Integrating Energy Services with the Smart Home" and "Independent Living: Serving Consumers at Home":

David Boundy, GM, Energy Solutions, Intel

Marco Dorjee, VP Business Development & Strategy IoT, DSR Corporation

Reinout Engelberts, CEO, Sensara

Michiel Fokke, CTO, Quby

Pierre Guillet, Solution Sales Manager, tado GmbH

Rafi Zauer, Head, Marketing, Essence

Sponsors include Homematic IP, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Bitdefender, F-Secure, Intamac, Open Connectivity Foundation, ROC-Connect, Trusource Labs, Z-Wave, Zigbee Alliance, and Mersoft.

