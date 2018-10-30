

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that Adjusted EBIT was 2.4 billion euros for the first nine months of 2018 - a 7.7 percent decline on the prior-year period which is primarily attributable to the integration costs at Eurowings. Nine-month results were also burdened by a EUR 536 million rise in fuel costs, an increase in the costs incurred in connection with flight delays and cancellations, and higher maintenance expenses.



'We expect to see our full-year costs increase by more than EUR 1 billion in 2018 due to fuel costs and the extra expenses incurred from delays and cancellations alone,' said Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.



Lufthansa Group generated total revenues of 26.9 billion euros in the first nine months of 2018. Total revenues increased by 6 percent on the prior-year period, while traffic revenues were up 7 percent. As a result of the first-time adoption of the new IFRS 15 accounting standard, the reported growth of total revenues to 26.9 billion euros was only 0.5 percent, while the reported traffic revenues declined by 1 percent to EUR 21.1 billion.



Lufthansa confirmed its full-year earnings projection for 2018. With originally-planned capacity for the winter timetable period now slightly reduced, total annual capacity is expected to be around 8 percent above 2017.



The Group still expects to post a slight increase in unit revenues for the year as a whole. The reduction in unit costs excluding fuel and currency effects is expected to be around 1 percent, despite the negative impact of integration costs at Eurowings. Fuel costs are projected to be around 850 million euros higher than in 2017.



The Group expects to report a slightly lower annual Adjusted EBIT for its Aviation Services segment. This is related to a more negative result at Other Businesses & Group Functions, owing to an absence of the currency gains reported here in 2017. All in all, Lufthansa Group continues to predict an Adjusted EBIT for 2018 that is slightly below the record level seen last year.



On a like-for-like basis, excluding volume growth, Lufthansa Group expects its fuel costs to rise by a further 900 million euros in 2019.



According to current market expectations, airlines in Germany are likely to expand their capacities by over 10 percent for the 2018/19 winter timetable period, a development that is still being driven by the demise of Air Berlin. The airlines of Lufthansa Group, however, will raise their capacity by a more modest 8 percent, and will further reduce their capacity growth to 3.8 percent for the 2019 summer timetable period.



