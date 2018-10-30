

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Producer confidence in the Netherlands' improved modestly in October, as manufacturers' turned more positive about the outlook, survey data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer confidence indicator rose to 5.9 from 5.7 in September. The reading was at 5.9 in August.



The score remained above its 20-year average of 0.8 in October.



Manufacturers' view regarding the outlook for activity was more positive than a month earlier and their assessment regarding the order book also improved slightly.



However, they judged the stocks of their finished products more negatively.



