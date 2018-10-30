

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for the third quarter 2018 increased by about 36 percent to 150.1 million euros from 110.1 million euros last year.



Quarterly revenues increased by 35 percent to 549.2 million euros from 405.9 million euros last year.



Wirecard expects a strong business development in the fourth quarter 2018 and confirms its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA of between 530 million euros to 560 million euros.



The company noted that the quarterly statement for the third quarter 2018 will be published on 14 November 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX