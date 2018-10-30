Klarna and Shopify Further Strengthen Global Partnership

Enabling SME merchants in Germany to effectively compete and grow by automatically enabling Klarna payment methods through Shopify Payments

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna and Shopify today announced that Klarna's Pay later and Pay now solution, Sofort, are being integrated into Shopify Payments, which will enable German merchants to offer two of the most popular payment methods for e-commerce. Together, Klarna and Shopify will ensure that merchants can provide a superior customer experience and the freedom and flexibility for customers to choose when and how they want to pay.

Shopify Payments seamlessly integrates with merchants' stores and makes it possible to go live with just a few clicks. Klarna's Pay now and Pay later are being integrated as default payment methods, with no additional costs, complications or effort. Pay now, available today, enables customers to pay instantly via bank transfer at checkout. Pay later, available in the coming weeks, offers customers the flexibility to pay for their products up to 30 days later with no interest or fees, allowing customers to try before they buy. Together, Klarna and Shopify are providing SME merchants a competitive advantage, helping them to unlock growth, boost conversion rates and drive customer satisfaction and loyalty through a smoother shopping experience. This integration further strengthens the work Klarna and Shopify has already been doing, with Klarna's payment gateway available in nine markets, including the US, the UK, Germany, the Nordics, the Netherlands and Austria for Shopify merchants.

One of the leading German watch & accessory brands, Paul Valentine, who offers Klarna Pay later as one of their payment methods through Shopify, saw that by offering the popular 'try before you buy' payment service, customer satisfaction as well as revenues have increased. At the same time, Paul Valentine does not have to take any risk as Klarna assumes responsibility for managing credit and fraud risks, allowing merchants to quickly receive payment for the orders, and allowing customers to pay only if they're happy with their purchase.

Paul Franzreb, CEO and co-founder of Paul Valentine, says: "Since we started using Klarna's payment alternatives we've seen an increase of up to 20% in revenue. The wider scope of payment alternatives we now offer, and giving the customers the opportunity to pay after delivery are the main reasons for this uptick. For a merchant our size, we also see that Shopify and Klarna add credibility and trust to our store, and people are more willing to buy from us."

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna, says: "Klarna's partnership with Shopify is going from strength to strength and we are continuously impressed by Shopify's efforts to innovate and keeping their commerce platform as simple and user friendly as possible. We have a shared vision of helping merchants, especially SMEs, to unlock growth by providing an exceptional customer experience by removing unnecessary friction associated with the checkout process. This will also help merchants to meet customers' increasing demands on a smooth experience and thereby enable them to compete more effectively on key markets and ultimately achieve their full potential. The optimised customer journey will deliver customer satisfaction and loyalty as well as consistently improved conversion rates and increased average order value for the SME merchants powered by Shopify."

Tobi Lütke, CEO of Shopify, says: "Shopify accidentally went global when merchants around the world began using our software. Now, we're strategically going local. We want to make sure that Shopify works perfectly in Germany, and Klarna and its payment alternatives really complete our checkout system."

