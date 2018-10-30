

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - AIXTRON (AIXG) reported nine-month net profit of 27.7 million euros compared to a loss of 20.6 million euros, previous year, and was positively influenced by the recognition of 4 million euros of deferred taxes in the third quarter of 2018. Profit per share was 0.25 euros compared to a loss of 0.18 euros.



For the nine-month period, revenues improved by 3% year-on-year to 180.9 million euros. Adjusted for the revenue share of the ALD/CVD product line sold in 2017, they were 30% above the previous year's figure.



AIXTRON now expects to book total orders of around 290 million euros during 2018 (previous guidance range, 260 million to 290 million euros). Revenues are expected to be around 260 million euros. It is now expected that AIXTRON will achieve an EBIT between 35 million and 40 million euros (previously: about 26 million euros) and a positive total cash flow (previously: positive operating cash flow).



