DigiPlex becomes the most-recognized data centre brand amongst the Nordic C-Suite

STOCKHOLM, Oct.30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Survey reveals leading green data centre specialist has become best-known provider in hyper-competitive Nordic markets

An IDG Connect survey of 300 senior decision makers across Sweden and Norway has revealed DigiPlex as the most recognized brand in one of the world's most active and attractive markets for data centre investment and development.

The survey, which gathered the opinions of a range of CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs, revealed the company as the best-recognised data centre brand in both countries in the past two years, rising by 44% to take the top position in Sweden. This result is attributed to an ambitious international marketing strategy and DigiPlex's clear dedication to data centre solutions, innovation and sustainability which are aligned with the evolving needs of global businesses.

"The incredible pace of digitization, and the accompanying rise in international demand for better, faster and greener data solutions has significantly changed the measures of success for data centres" says DigiPlex CEO Gisle M. Eckhoff. "Our strategy as a dedicated provider has been to be the first name in data centres in the most attractive and active market for development in the world. We are pleased to see our efforts recognised at C-level."

Customer inflow through innovation and increased visibility

In just the past year, DigiPlex's has secured several major new customers including Amazon Web Services, City Network, Verisec, Telia and NexGen Networks. During this period the company also has expanded two of its data centres in Oslo, and entered the Danish market through the acquisition of a Telia data centre in central Copenhagen. Its investments in innovation, environmental sustainability and a more focused approach to marketing have garnered in a number of awards including as "Best Data Centre Energy Solution" and "Data Center Operations Team of the Year - Colo + Cloud".

"Innovation is at the core of DigiPlex's company culture, and I am immensely proud over our dedicated colleagues and their innovative ways of thinking and efficient marketing- and communication initiatives. Building a strong Nordic brand is an essential part of our growth strategy, and we see that the results in terms of brand awareness in the industry clearly reflect that. But it is extra visible in our sales channel where we see a direct link to the inflow of new clients." says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communication Officer at DigiPlex.

DigiPlex has, in the past two years, undertaken a major uplift in its global strategic marketing and communications, headed by Mr Jansson. This has included the introduction of new brand identity, new messaging strategy, communication initiatives together with customers and a renewed channel strategy.

"DigiPlex has made an unusually speedy repositioning journey the past few years. From being relatively unknown to becoming the most recognized data centre brand among Nordic C-level decision makers. The explanation is most likely their intense and innovative marketing- and communication efforts that clearly support a great business idea" says Dario Nazemson, Business Unit Manager, IDG.

Earlier this year Fredrik Jansson, was named "Marketer of the Year" by Datacloud Europe Awards. DigiPlex marketing- and communication efforts have also been noted internationally in many ways both in and outside of the data centre industry with nominations to "Best In-House Marketing Team" at Computing's Tech Marketing & Innovation Awards, "B2B Brand Team of the Year" at The Drum Marketing Awards, "Best Marketing Team" and "Best Marketing Campaign" at Global Carrier Awards and "Communications Team of the Year" at European Excellence Awards.

Since 2004, DigiPlex has run on 100% renewable energy and the company's sites are some of the world's greenest and most energy efficient. The company's innovations, from its ultra-efficient Air-to-Air cooling systems and 'Concert Control' management software have emerged from its dedication to the market. The company has further improved its appeal by announcing plans to retrofit its data centres to recycle waste heat to thousands of apartments in the central heating systems in Stockholm and Oslo.

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-becomes-the-most-recognized-data-centre-brand-amongst-the-nordic-c-suite,c2658078

The following files are available for download: