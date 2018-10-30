

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, figures from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.4 percent in September.



The labor force survey showed that the number of unemployed totaled 1.45 million versus 1.46 million in the previous month.



At the same time, employment increased by 39,000, or 0.1 percent in September from August.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped marginally to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent a month ago.



The Federal Labor Agency is set to release Germany's unemployment data for October later today. Economists forecast jobless claims to decline 11,000 in October after falling 23,000 in September.



