Teledyne DALSA introduces its Linea ML CMOS multiline cameras for high-speed vision applications

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision technology (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging), is pleased to introduce its newest Linea cameras. The cutting-edge multiline CMOS camera, Linea ML (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/linea-ml/) will transform the way line scan cameras are used, including options for monochrome/HDR, color, and multispectral imaging for various machine vision applications.

Based on the latest CMOS sensor technology from Teledyne DALSA, the Linea ML cameras deliver spectacular images at a maximum line rate of up to 300 kHz using the next generation CLHS (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/learn/knowledge-center/clhs/) fiber optic interface. Sequential exposure with independent start and stop integration for each channel allows versatile illumination configurations using the latest LED lighting technologies. When combined with the Xtium2 (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/frame-grabbers/xtium2-family/) CLHS series of high-performance frame grabbers, these new models address the industry's most demanding applications with improved detectability. Linea ML cameras will be available by the end of this year.

"The new Linea ML cameras are ideal for the industry's highly demanding vision applications, where resolution, throughput and detectability matter. Their unparalleled speeds, advanced capabilities and features are unmatched in the industry. In addition to monochrome/HDR imaging, customers are able to capture multifield (brightfield, darkfield and backlit) images in a single scan with pulsed lighting using monochrome models. These new models are also able to capture RGB or RGB+NIR images in a single scan with continuous wave lighting using color or multispectral models," said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager.

Built on field-proven technology, the next generation CLHS fiber optic interface provides reliable and high throughput data transmission. Fiber optic cables lower system costs, offer longer cable lengths (up to 300 m), are immune to electromagnetic radiation, and are ideal for industrial environments.

Key Features:

High speed of up to 300 kHz line rate in 8k/16k resolutions

Mono/HDR imaging with single or dual outputs

Time division multifield imaging in a single scan using sequential exposure

3 native colors, RGB plus optional NIR

Camera Link HS fiber optic interface for high reliability data transmission

Lower system costs

Teledyne DALSA's Xtium2 family of high-performance frame grabbers feature the PCI Express Gen 3 x8 platform to deliver unimpeded images from Linea ML to the host computer. The Xtium2-CLHS FX8 frame grabber uses a quad port SFP+ 10 GB/s interface and allows use of standard fiber cables to reach a distance of over 300 meters. Fully supported by Sapera LT SDK, the Xtium2 family is now in full production.

Please visit the Linea product page (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging/products/cameras/line-scan/linea/) for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/corp/contact/), and for full resolution images, our online media kit (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/corp/news/media-kit/).

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging).

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne CARIS, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/).

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations

Tel: +1-519-886-6001 ext. 2187

Email: geralyn.miller@teledyne.com (mailto:geralyn.miller@teledyne.com)

Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com)

Sales.europe@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:Sales.europe@teledynedalsa.com)

Sales.asia@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:Sales.asia@teledynedalsa.com)