

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its group sales for the nine-month period rose 2.3 percent in nominal terms to 5.40 billion euros from 5.28 billion euros in the prior-year period. Organic sales growth for the period was 6.0 percent.



The Consumer Business Segment achieved organic sales growth of 5.6 percent in the period. In nominal terms, sales rose by 1.4 percent to 4.40 billion euros from 4.34 billion euros in the year-ago period.



NIVEA sales for the nine months rose 2.7 percent. The Derma business unit, which includes the Eucerin and Aquaphor brands, ended the first nine months of the year with sales up by 6.3 percent.



Sales at Healthcare, which includes the Hansaplast and Elastoplast brands, declined 1.3 percent from the prior-year period. La Prairie once again achieved a substantial hike in growth of 46.7 percent.



Tesa recorded a 6.6 percent increase in nominal sales to 1.01 billion euros from 945 million euros a year ago. Organic sales rose 7.8 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Beiersdorf confirmed its outlook. The company affirmed its outlook full-year sales growth of around 5 percent, while the consolidated EBIT margin from operations is still expected to remain at the prior-year level.



Beiersdorf also maintained its full-year sales forecast for the Consumer Business of around 5 percent, while the EBIT margin from operations is expected to be slightly up on the prior-year figure.



For the tesa Business Segment, Beiersdorf maintained its outlook for full-year sales growth of 5 percent to 6 percent, while EBIT margin from ongoing operations is still expected to be slightly down year on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX