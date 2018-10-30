Vieworks to showcase variety of new camera lineup at VISION 2018

ANYANG, South Korea and STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in machine vision, is presenting the latest industrial cameras at VISION 2018 (Booth# IE62) in Stuttgart, Germany. Vieworks is participating with the biggest booth size in Vieworks history to celebrate upcoming 20th anniversary of the company foundation.

The main theme of the exhibition is "Vieworks, your vision partner". Vieworks not only demonstrates its incredible high resolution and high-speed camera lineups, but also offers a customized camera solution by consulting with customers at their needs.

The highlighted products for this year is 155 megapixel CMOS camera, the world's highest resolution ever in history, from VHR (Vieworks High Resolution) lineup. Vieworks will also showcase VTM-16K, a winner of Gold 2018 Innovators Award conducted by Vision Systems Design. VTM-16K is multi-spectral TDI line scan camera based on Vieworks' outstanding Hybrid Image Sensor Technology, VTDI featuring high sensitivity and high speed.

155 Megapixel World's Highest Resolution CMOS Camera, VC-155M

155 Megapixel Resolution with a 3.5um Pixel Size

16384 x 9440 Pixels with a 66.1mm in Diagonal

CoaXPress Interface up to 15 fps at 25 Gbps using 4 CH

Camera Link Full Interface up to 4.2 fps

Flat Field Correction

2 x Binning - Horizontal and Vertical Independent

16k Multi-Spectral TDI Line Scan Camera, VTM-16K

High Speed and Low Power Consumption

16k Multispectral TDI Line Scan with a 5.0um Pixel size

Multispectral TDI Line Scan with a 5.0um Pixel size 16384 x 280 Pixels with M95 Mount

Line Rates up to 300 KHz

CoaXPress Interface

Bidirectional Operations with up to 280 TDI Stages

Individual Band (Red, Green, Blue and White/NIR) Selection

Vieworks will not only show a wide range of its industrial camera products and services but also have several events such as golf game and a beer party during the show. Visit Vieworks Booth at VISION 2018, November 6 to 8, 2018 in Stuttgart at Messe Stuttgart, where Vieworks' expert staffs on hand to answer questions, provide in-person demonstrations and discuss new opportunities.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With the state-of-the-art technology in optics design, Vieworks presents to the machine vision industry a wide variety of industrial cameras including ultra-high resolution cameras with its signature pixel shifting technology. Vieworks also adapted Thermoelectric Cooling Technology (TEC), allowing stable camera performance even in the high-temperature environment, and its Hybrid Time Delayed Integration (TDI) sensor to introduce 'VTDI' series, having high speed without compromising the high sensitivity. Vieworks is committed to not only advancing ultra-high resolution camera technologies but also enabling more convenient and precise quality management at industrial operation sites and systems. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com.

About VISION

VISION, the leading world trade fair for machine vision, will be held this year in Stuttgart from 6 to 8 November 2018. Staged every two years, the trade fair covers the entire spectrum of machine vision technology. In addition to first-class exhibitors, VISION has always been characterised by its strong international character and a varied accompanying programme: one permanent fixture at the trade fair will also be held again this year, i.e. the "Industrial VISION Days", the world's largest talk forum for machine vision. Other highlights include the "Integration Area", the special show on "International Machine Vision Standards" under the aegis of the EMVA, and the IPC4 Vision stand showcasing industrial PCs (IPCs).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774773/Vieworks_at_VISION_2018.jpg