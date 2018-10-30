Master Investor Show 2019 Introduces Fidelity International as Platinum Sponsors

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fidelity International, one of the world's leading investment solutions providers, will return as headline sponsor of Master Investor Show 2019. Hosted at London's Business Design Centre on Saturday 6th April 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742361/Master_Investor_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776378/Master_Investor_Show.jpg )

This year's Master Investor Show connected 4,000 signed-up delegates with the CEOs, founders and decision-makers of 100 global exhibiting companies through engaging keynote talk, workshops and networking. The event's success in connecting financial services companies with a high-quality investor audience, has led Fidelity to sponsor Master Investor Show for the third year in succession.

Stuart Welch- Head of UK Personal Investing and Wealth Solutions at Fidelity International comments: "We are delighted to be supporting this superb event for the third year running. Delegates will once again have an excellent opportunity to benefit from the expertise of leading investment professionals and fund managers from across the industry, helping them in achieving their investment goals."

As the headline 'Platinum Sponsor' for Master Investor Show 2019, Fidelity's Investment Director, Tom Stevenson will present a 30-minute keynote speech on the main-stage. Fidelity will also host two workshop sessions in the Auditorium as well as offering free appointments for attendees to meet with one of their Wealth Relationship Managers.

Amanda Taylor, Head of Business Development at Master Investor, "We are delighted to partner with Fidelity for the third year running and look forward to hosting them at our 2019 event. Our event aims to provide a platform for companies and private investors to connect and we are grateful to Fidelity for sharing their expertise to help our attendees achieve their investment goals and get the most from their day."

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. The yearly Master Investor Show introduces its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest into. It offers clients opportunities to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.

Master Investor Ltd. is backed by visionary entrepreneur, Jim Mellon, amongst the top 10% in the Sunday Times Rich List.

About Fidelity International

Fidelity International offers world class investment solutions and retirement expertise. As a privately owned, independent company, investment is our only business. We are driven by the needs of our clients, not by shareholders. Our vision is to deliver innovative client solutions for a better future. We invest £235.1bn globally on behalf of clients in 26 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. Our clients range from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, large corporates, financial institutions, insurers and wealth managers, to private individuals. In addition to asset management, we offer investment administration and guidance for employer benefit schemes, advisers and individuals in several countries. We are responsible for £80.5bn in assets under administration. Data as at 30 June 2018.