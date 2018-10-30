

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), an online trading company, announced Tuesday the appointment of June Felix as Chief Executive Officer of the Group and as an executive director on the Board of IG with immediate effect.



Felix succeeds Peter Hetherington, who stepped down as Group CEO and from the Board in late September.



Until the recent sale of Verifone Inc., Felix was President of Verifone Europe and Russia with responsibility for the operation of the business throughout those territories. Prior to her role at Verifone, she held various executive management positions at a number of large multi-national businesses. These include Citibank, and IBM Corp.



Felix has also served as a non-executive director of IG Group since September 2015.



Andy Green, Chairman of IG, said, 'She brings to the role over 25 years' experience in both the finance and digital technology sectors, and she has a deep understanding of our business. June has a strong track record in strategy and product innovation and has successfully developed businesses of varying scales in the USA, Asia and Europe.'



