

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) or ASEH, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the third-quarter totaled NT$6.257 billion, down from NT$6.336 billion last year. Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.43 or US$0.094 per ADS, compared to adjusted earnings per share of NT$1.39 in the prior year.



Net revenues were NT$107.60 billion, up by 46% year-over-year.



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was jointly established by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. or 'ASE' and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018. The financial results for third-quarter of 2018 reflect a full quarter of combined operations following the completion of the merger. The financial results for the second-quarter of 2018 reflect operations of ASE starting from April 1, 2018 and operations of ASEH starting from April 30, 2018.



