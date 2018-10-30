

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) confirmed that trading for the full year to 31 December 2018 remains in line with the Board's expectations. The Group noted that the acquired Donnelley Language Solutions business is performing well and the integration is on track.



SDL reiterated its goal of steady annual improvements in gross margin and operating margin. In support of this, and following a review of general administrative costs and synergies, SDL expects to deliver gross annualised savings of at least 8 million pounds, with the full impact being realised in 2020. Associated exceptional costs to deliver these savings are expected to be 2-3 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX