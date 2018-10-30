Istanbul New Airport Set to Boost Turkish Exports

ISTANBUL, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) today initiated a global campaign to announce the grand opening of Istanbul New Airport. Opening on 29th October 2018, housing 1.6m square metres of logistics space and with 5.5m tonnes of cargo capacity, the new airport is aiming to become the new global hub for exports. Speaking at the opening, TIM Chairman Ismail Gülle said: "As Turkish exporters we are delighted to witness the opening of our new airport today. Timely delivery is a key asset in today's export world and with strong, advanced logistics infrastructure and enormous capacity, Istanbul New Airport will firmly establish Turkey as a global export leader. We are excited for this new platform which will accelerate Turkish goods being delivered around the globe."

The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) has today launched a new international advertising campaign to announce the opening of Istanbul New Airport, which commenced operations on 29th October 2018. The global campaign is being managed by Turkey Promotion Group (TPG), an agency of the Turkish Ministry of Trade responsible for promoting Turkey's economy and investment potential, and highlights the power of Turkish exporters and the potential available to them through increased cargo capacity and an advanced logistics infrastructure.

Launched on the 95th anniversary of the republic of Turkey under the slogan "As the world gets smaller, Turkish exports continue to grow", the campaign highlights the new airport's role in enabling Turkish exports to reach an expanding list of global destinations from the airport's logistics hub.

Attending the grand opening TIM Chairman Ismail Gülle said: "We are celebrating the 95th anniversary of our Republic today with the opening of Istanbul New Airport. As the voice of Turkey's export family, TIM is delighted with the launch of the new airport, and we are grateful to all those who contributed to delivering this masterpiece. As Turkish exporters we are excited by the prospect of this new airport. Strength in exports comes from being able to deliver on time and by focusing on logistics - and having the right infrastructure in place will keep us ahead of the competition."

Gülle stressed that Istanbul New Airport would place Turkey at the forefront of the global export market, continuing: "Our new airport will enable us to break records, with 1.6m square metres of logistics space and 5.5m tonnes of cargo capacity, it will allow us to bring more Turkish products around the world to more destinations with shorter delivery times. This is a gamechanger - an exciting day for Turkey and for global trade."

About Turkey Promotion Group

Turkey Promotion Group (TPG) was established under the roof of Turkish Exporters' Association (TIM) to unify all communication activities promoting Turkey, as well as Turkish products and services in the global marketplace. TPG's mission is to amplify and promote Turkey's 'Discover the Potential' brand in the global arena; to highlight Turkey's economic potential and provide facts and figures about the country and its exported products. For further information, please visit http://www.turkeydiscoverthepotential.com/