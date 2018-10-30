Airland creates a legendary cradle of its brand, gaining good reputation in Chinese market of cultivating Serta

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / On the afternoon of October 23rd, 2018, after several rounds of negotiations and discussion of the brand assets evaluation, Serta USA bought back its brand operation right in China from Airland group with a firm confidence and positive and optimistic expectation of the Chinese market.





In June 1998, Serta USA and HK Airland group had reached an agreement of letting Airland's wholly owned subsidiary--Serta household products (shenzhen) co., ltd, to be the general agent in China. Under the support and cultivation of Airland group, Serta showed its outstanding performance in China. As the repurchase agreement was signed smoothly, it represents Airland's contribution to Serta's reputation has received a reasonable return, furthermore, it means that Serta has acquired a high brand awareness and reputation in the Chinese market, as well as an excellent operation team.

Airland group --"international brand incubator"

The chairman of Airland Group, Mr. SZE Man Yuen said that he appreciated the Serta's affirmation of business and management team in China. As both parties have gained a win-win situation after business negotiation, we have built a solid foundation for our future strategic planning. I believe that both Serta and Airland group will have a qualitative change in the future. Also, we sincerely hope that Serta's global business will become better and better, whereas airland will also constantly endeavor to make its "Centenary vision and strategic plan" come true and bring sweet dreams to this world.

Mr. SZE also revealed that since we don't only have this high reputation brand of our own, which is Airland, but also have many international brands. Therefore, the withdrawing of Serta will not leave an impact on the future development of Airland. Nowadays Airland has become a real platform of an international brand incubator. This is a new breakthrough for global business, the value of this platform is a full integration of the consumption ecology of local sleeping household, as well as the international resources, and a strategic innovation for Chinese enterprises to serve the world. At present, we are still in strategic cooperation with a number of overseas brands, and successfully cultivated many well-known international household brands such as Serta, My Side, SleepMakers, Therapedic, Therapedic(Medicoil), LadyAmericana, ARTDEVIE, DEA, Haviland, Daum, Brinkhaus, Felix, Griffe, Royale de Champion, etc. The localization operation mode has demonstrated the strong ability of Airland group in incubating and value adding to these global international brands.

Airland's legend, Chinese Glory

No matter in the past or present, the reason is because of the leading of Airland's supreme brand reputation, advanced industry-leading manufacturing strength and sales ability, as well as its mature channel and terminal system, all of which has contributed to the reason why Airland could make Serta (China) strong and bigger. Since Serta has become "sinicization", its contribution of annual sales and profit to China are well above the industry average. After 10 years of hard working and 10 years of growing, Serta China is becoming newer and newer day by day, it has grown strongly through the platform of an international brand incubator of Airland group, meanwhile, it also provided many inspirations for the latecomers as a textbook. All of these achievements are inseparable from Mr. SZE Man Yuen's strategic plan and Airland's excellent management team.

Building dream with ingenuity, Centenary vision and strategic plan

50 years of hard working contributes to Airland's glory, facing hundred years of journey with braveness.

Airland group has gone through a glorious progress across a half-century, from the establishment of Shenzhen factory to the second upgrade of the manufacturing scale in building Huizhou production base; from single brand operation to diversified brand flagship; from single industry to multi-industry ecology. Airland has been continuously integrating and breaking through all kinds of boundaries, and devoting itself in providing the best sleeping products to the society. Airland deserved to become the symbol of high-quality mattress brand and enterprise! Ambitious and persistence, self-improvement and comprehensive, grasp the trend and objective laws, self-cultivated, to gather the help and positive energy and prosperous ecology.

In the next 50 years, Airland will keep changing and innovating with the passage of time, also, it will integrate the diversified capital, engaging in scale reconstruction and industry innovation, building a century sleep ecological carrier with age competitiveness.

A "Chinese dream", the world's dream

Follow "The Belt and Road Initiative", connecting the world with sweet dreams.

Serta, as an international brand, its development in China depends on the strategy, team, spirit and strength of Airland China, in the future, Airland China as our national brand will have a better development. Our Chinese dream will expand worldwide! Under the new era and new international economic environment, we also need to build more world-class national brands in order to make the Chinese economy become truly powerful! Our Airland spirit inherits the spirit of Chinese national brand, which has been responsible for the development of national enterprises throughout 50 years and has made great contributions to the development of Chinese national brands. Airland's "Chinese dream" is to bring this sweet dream to the whole world! Nowadays, China has already exceeded the US to become the world's largest mattress market, and leaving a significant influence on the global market. "Building an international brand, establishing a century enterprise" is not only the aim of Airland, but also should be the pursuit and develop the goal of all domestic enterprises. As a leading mattress enterprise in China, Airland will also continuously develop to become a national brand of world-class in order to meet the needs of consumers around the world. In the next 50 years, Airland will devote itself to becoming the most competitive mattresses and home furnishing enterprise group in the world.

