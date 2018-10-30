

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting plc (HTG.L) reported Tuesday that its revenues during the third quarter have remained steady in North America as activity within the onshore shale basins continued, with sustained demand for the Group's perforating products and accessories.



Within Hunting Titan, revenues and operating profits continued at similar levels to the previous quarter, with demand for perforating guns, energetics and instrumentation resulting in a steady performance.



However, the company predicted a seasonal slowdown in North American drilling during November and December due to public holidays, along with the potential exhaustion of clients' drilling and completion budgets.



In the U.S. segment, revenues and operating profits in the third quarter continued to reflect modest improvement, with most businesses reporting operating profits during the quarter.



Within the Canada segment, general market improvement and the continuing production of perforating guns for Hunting Titan has enabled losses to narrow.



In Europe, low activity levels in the North Sea in the quarter continue to lead to operating losses. In Asia Pacific, the segment's operating losses continue to reduce, despite a more volatile market environment, while within the Middle East, initiatives to contain costs have helped reduce losses.



Looking ahead, Hunting said that overall, its trading for the full year remains in line with expectations, with its management remaining comfortable with current market consensus.



