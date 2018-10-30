

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L), a retail company, announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to buy InMotion, a pure play travel retailer, for $198 million or about 155 million pounds.



The transaction doubles size of WH Smith's international travel business, and marks a significant step in its international travel growth strategy.



The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive in first full financial year after completion.



The completion of this transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions including US regulatory approval, is expected before the end of calendar year 2018.



InMotion is the largest airport-based digital accessories retailer in North America. It operates a portfolio of 114 stores across 43 airports in the United States, with a presence in nine of the top ten and 22 of the top 25 busiest US airports.



In the calendar year to date, InMotion has delivered like-for-like sales growth of 13%, following like-for-like growth of 12% in calendar year 2017. For the financial year 2018, InMotion is expected to deliver sales of approximately $166 million, and EBITDA of approximately $23 million.



Stephen Clarke, Group Chief Executive, WH Smith, SAID, 'The travel retail market in North America for digital accessories offers significant growth potential. As the market leader, recognised for its best-in-class customer service, InMotion is well positioned to take advantage of that potential. In addition, InMotion provides us with a scalable platform to launch the WH Smith airport format into the US, the world's largest travel retail market for news, books and convenience products.'



