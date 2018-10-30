Last day of trading UCITS-shares in the below sub-fund issued by Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest will be 7 November 2018. ISIN: DK0060103422 ------------------------------------------------ Name: Handelsinvest Latinamerika ------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 7 November 2018 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HAILAT ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 52656 ------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=697173