Aker ASA: Press release: REV Ocean and Kjell Inge Røkke make substantial financial pledge at the Our Ocean conference in Bali.

(Bali, 29 October 2018) CEO of REV Ocean, Nina Jensen, took the stage at the Our Ocean Conference in Bali today and announced REV Ocean and owner Kjell Inge Røkke's pledge for the ocean. The pledge of 500 million USD include the construction costs of the world's largest research and expedition vessel and the first three years of operating costs, and is one of the biggest from a private initiative ever put forward in the context of Our Ocean.

With financing from its owner, Kjell Inge Røkke, REV Ocean is currently building the world's largest and most advanced research and expedition vessel. The vessel, scheduled to be completed in 2021, will be an important tool in combatting the challenges of our ocean.

The vessel will be available to world leading scientists through independent calls for proposals reaching out to the global marine science community. The vessel will also be used for education, capacity building, ocean literacy and policy-making programs both through the science program and selected expeditions and symposiums organized on the boat. Our goal is that the vessel will be an important contribution to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

-This pledge shows the dedication and commitment of Kjell Inge Røkke and REV Ocean to make a true difference in improving the state of our ocean. Mr. Røkke is a businessman and a visionary who has pledged to donate substantial portions of his wealth to the improvement of ocean health. He has made much of his fortune from the ocean and it was only natural for him to choose improving ocean health as his philanthropic goal. REV Ocean is lucky to have such a devoted owner, says CEO Nina Jensen.



A key factor for REV Ocean's success are partnerships with other leading ocean environments. Hence, REV Ocean works with UNESCO/IOC, UN Environment, the WEF Friends of Ocean Action, WWF and others in developing the vessel's scientific program and activities. We are in close dialogue with the High-level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, as well as the various Norwegian scientific institutions and organizations involved with the ocean.

-Our hope is that REV Ocean, through our partners and the people on board will make a big difference in the effort to find more sustainable solutions for life in the ocean. We welcome interested parties to reach out to us with good ideas, partnership suggestions and for sharing scientific ocean data and related opportunities. Together we will make sure that the ocean continues to thrive and can provide oxygen, food and jobs for mankind for generations to come - there is no alternative, says Nina Jensen.

