BioScience Managers Limited (BioScience Managers), the international healthcare investment firm today announces the appointment of Dr. Kate Rowley as Investment Director, based in London. Reflecting BioScience Managers' international focus Dr. Rowley's role will be to review and evaluate healthcare investment opportunities and manage investment deals from across the globe, in particular from the UK and Europe.

Dr. Rowley joins BioScience Managers from IP Group where, since 2013, she was a Director, responsible for sourcing investment opportunities, due diligence and management of investment deals for IP Group's healthcare portfolio. She evaluated and helped to secure a number of significant investments in portfolio companies and, in addition, led and closed M&A deals with external investors and advisors. She represented the interests of IP Group on the Boards of five portfolio companies as an Investment Director and completed several secondments within portfolio businesses in CEO and Business Development roles.

Before joining IP Group Dr. Rowley held a number of roles at Quotient Clinical, now Quotient Sciences and several positions in Business Development, including at Nexxus, the West of Scotland Bioscience Network.

Prior to her career in business, Dr. Rowley was the Honorary Research Fellow of Glasgow University, where she managed a team to successfully develop and implement independent research projects. She has a first class B. Sc. (Hons.) degree in Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology from the University of Sunderland, a Ph.D. in Molecular Virology from the University of Reading and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Glasgow.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Rowley said: "I'm passionate about nurturing the growth of innovative healthcare companies. I look forward to applying the knowledge and insights I have gained over the last 20 years to growing BioScience Managers' investment portfolio and, through active support of portfolio companies. I am joining BioScience Managers at an exciting time as the firm expands and I look forward to being part of a first-class team of specialist healthcare investors with truly global reach."

Jeremy Curnock Cook, Managing Director of BioScience Managers, added: "BioScience Managers has developed a strong reputation for providing strategic vision and practical support to help support the growth of our portfolio companies. We have the ability to invest internationally and the local knowledge and experience to support the entrepreneurs and leaders of our portfolio companies to help enable them achieve commercial success. Kate's investment experience and business development expertise will be invaluable and builds our presence in the UK and Europe."

- Ends-

Notes to Editors

About BioScience Managers

BioScience Managers is an international healthcare investment firm that finances and enables innovative science and technology with the potential to transform healthcare. Investments are made in both private and public companies, where its vision and strategic support enables it to deliver impressive investment returns. BioScience Managers operates from offices in Australia and the UK and from bases that span three regions Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific, from where it sources investment opportunities. It is part of the PhillipCapital Group, which has more than US $28 billion under management and whose network of offices in 16 countries around the world provides access to valuable local knowledge and business contacts.

Current funds include:

Asia Pacific Healthcare Fund II

BioScience Managers Ventures I

BioScience Managers Translation Fund I

Downing FOUR VCT plc Healthcare Share Class

Find out more online at biosciencemanagers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005072/en/

Contacts:

BioScience Managers

Victoria Durrans

Phone: +61 3 9618 8248

vcd@biosciencemanagers.com

or

UK and RoW

Instinctif Partners

Sue Charles/Ashley Tapp

Phone: +44 (0)20 7457 2020

BioScienceManagers@instinctif.com

or

Australia

Monsoon Communications

Sarah Kemter

Phone: +61 3 9620 3333

Phone: +61 407 162 530

sarahk@monsoon.com.au