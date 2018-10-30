H2O.ai Showcases Community of Makers, Partners and Customers at H2O AI World London

Sold Out Conference Highlights AI and Machine Learning Open Source Projects and More with Keynotes from H2O.ai, NVIDIA, PwC, Tech Mahindra, IBM and Citi

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O AI World London 2018 -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in AI, highlighted the vibrant H2O community at the sold-out H2O AI World London event. The conference, the first-ever in London, with nearly 1000 people, representing hundreds of different companies, and 33 countries registered to attend in person, and thousands registered for the live stream, will focus on key AI and machine learning open source projects including H2O-3 , H2O Sparkling Water , data.table and AutoML. The premier AI conference celebrates the advancements of the community, customers and makers, with keynotes, talks, tutorials and panels. Customers such as Citi, Booking.com, Travelport, Beeswax, Groupon and PwC, will highlight the business value and real-world use cases showcasing how these key open source technologies are used in their business.

H2O.ai is at the heart of fostering a grassroots movement of data engineers, data scientists, and data analysts that is moving machine learning forward. The H2O open source movement is embraced by 14,000 organizations and hundreds of thousands of data scientists for mission-critical use cases in Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing industries.

"We are humbled by the welcome we have received here in London. We find our inspiration in the service of our community with beautiful products and are driven by the belief that open source benefits all," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder at H2O.ai. "We make data science available for companies of all sizes with automatic machine learning. Our commitment to the community and to bring meaningful change to the world with AI is strong as ever."

Open Source AI and ML Advancements

With code commits added to its open source projects nearly daily, H2O.ai leverages direct and fast feedback loops from the H2O community. Its latest innovations include the addition of new algorithms like Isolation Forests for anomaly detection, the ability to combine two models into one MOJO for easy deployment of pipelines, the inclusion of XGBoost models in AutoML and more.

These improvements will be showcased in talks by the makers of H2O.ai:

Erin LeDell with an overview of the field of "Automatic Machine Learning," and the AutoML projects well as H2O-3

with an overview of the field of "Automatic Machine Learning," and the AutoML projects well as H2O-3 Matt Dowle with a technical session on data.table and the updated data.table wiki with benchmarks

with a technical session on data.table and the updated data.table wiki with benchmarks Jakub Hava will be highlighting the latest with H2O Sparkling Water

will be highlighting the latest with H2O Sparkling Water Customer sessions from both Booking.com and Groupon will highlight real-world business use cases for H2O Sparkling Water

At the event, H2O.ai also announced the H2O.ai Academic Program and the formation of a new community for H2O Driverless AI.

To learn more, tune into the keynotes and all H2O AI World sessions live at www.h2o.ai .

