H2O.ai's Full Suite of AI Platforms Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Can Accelerate AI and Machine Learning Capabilities with H2O and H2O Driverless AI in the Cloud

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O AI World London 2018 -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of its full suite of products - including open source platforms H2O , Sparkling Water and the award-winning automatic machine learning platform, H2O Driverless AI in Microsoft Azure Marketplace , the online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. H2O.ai customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management. H2O.ai makes it simple for any organization to make smarter business decisions using artificial intelligence.

"The winning combination of H2O.ai best-in-class products with Microsoft Azure private and public cloud infrastructure makes it faster, cheaper and easier to monetize data for enterprises. With H2O and Driverless AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace we bring powerful AI capabilities to the fingertips of data science and machine learning teams worldwide," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder of H2O.ai.

Used by over 14,000 organizations globally, H2O is a fully open-source, distributed in-memory machine learning platform with linear scalability. The platform supports the most widely used statistical and machine learning algorithms and has an AutoML functionality that automatically runs through all the algorithms and their hyperparameters to produce a leaderboard of the best models.

H2O Driverless AI employs the techniques of expert data scientists in an easy-to-use platform that empowers data scientists to work on projects faster using automation and state-of-the-art computing power from GPUs to accomplish tasks in minutes instead of months. The platform delivers automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series, NLP, and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring.

Health data science and services company ArmadaHealth, an H2O.ai and a Microsoft Azure customer, created a scalable, automated, data-driven platform that handles the high-volume needs of a healthcare physician recommendation service based on sophisticated ontologies and algorithms that determine provider quality.

"At ArmadaHealth, we understand that searching for the right doctor or specialist can be daunting. Our goal is to ensure we bring the best data science, analytics and clinical intelligence to provide precise navigational assistance for patients seeking care," said Bharath Sudharsan, director of Data Science and Innovation at ArmadaHealth. "H2O Driverless AI and Microsoft Azure really give us the edge in terms of feature engineering - the core of any machine learning project."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome H2O and H2O Driverless AI to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

