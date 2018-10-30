H2O.ai Launches Academic Program to Accelerate Discovery with AI

New Program Empowers Students, Schools and Academic Institutions Worldwide with AI and Automatic Machine Learning

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O AI World London 2018 -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in AI at H2O AI World London , today announced its new H2O.ai Academic Program focused on bringing the leading AI and machine learning technologies to academic research and scientific discovery. Through this program, university professors can access a wealth of benefits for building and enriching new and existing artificial intelligence courses and curriculums. The program includes free non-commercial use of licenses of H2O Driverless AI for both students and professors. As part of the program, H2O.ai will also provide guidance in course development and make guest lecturers available from leading H2O.ai machine learning experts, including some of the top Kaggle Grandmasters in the world.

"Data pervades all fields of learning. AI in the hands of bold and imaginative researchers will speed up scientific discovery exponentially," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder of H2O.ai. "H2O started with close collaboration of open source and university researchers. With our Academic Program, we are revitalizing that bond and giving back to the research community. This will accelerate and advance data science education for students, professors and universities around the globe. Unfettered access to leading-edge AI and automatic machine learning technologies will impact every field of discovery. Our mission to democratize AI starts with the next generation of makers."

"Using H2O.ai in our AI curriculum gives students a better understanding of machine learning techniques in a shorter period of time," said Dr. Michael Bliemel, M.M.S B.Sc, Ph.D, Dean and Professor of Management Information Systems, Faculty of Business and Information Technology at the University of Ontario, Canada. "Having the ability to easily visualize and explain data inputs as well as explainable model outputs truly opens up machine learning to non-technical students in business degrees, which is essential to changing how we educate our university students so that they can be productive innovators and citizens after they graduate."

"I've been using H2O and autoML in my research on advertising effectiveness. Now with the H2O.ai Academic Program, we can use Driverless AI as an introduction to AI and also an illustration of modern enterprise use of AI for analyzing cross-sectional data, time-series data and NLP problems for teaching students - it's a dream come true," said Dr. John Williams, BCom, PGDipCom, MCom, DipGrad, Ph.D and Senior Lecturer at Otaga Business School, Department of Marketing, New Zealand.

The H2O.ai Academic Program will bring together students and professors across a wide range of disciplines including Business, Technology and Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics and Statistics, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences.

Academic Program participants will receive following benefits:

Access to H2O Driverless AI at no cost for non-commercial use

Support for building machine learning courses

Access to the H2O.ai online training tools and courses

Guest lectures by H2O.ai's leading machine learning experts

AI to do AI

H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists or data analysts to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art computing power to accomplish tasks that can take months and now can be done in just minutes or hours by delivering automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series, NLP and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring.

Learn more about the H2O.ai Academic Program and how to harness the full value of AI, ML, deep learning and data science at H2O AI World London or by connecting with the H2O.ai team by signing up here: www.h2o.ai/academic .

H2O AI World London 2018

When: Monday, October 29 - Tuesday, October 30 , 2018

, 2018 Where: London Hilton on Park Lane - 22 Park Lane, London , W1K1BE

London Hilton on Park Lane - 22 Park Lane, , W1K1BE Check out the schedule: world.h2o.ai

Today's livestream: https://www.h2o.ai

Connect with H2O.ai

Visit us to learn more: www.h2o.ai

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/H2Oai

Connect with us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/0xdata/

H2O.ai named a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms: www.h2o.ai/gartner-magic-quadrant/

Get involved in the Academic program at www.h2o.ai/academic

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI with a mission is to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 14,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O Driverless AI uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and cost-effective means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai, as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and PayPal. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is driving an AI Transformation for businesses with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

H2O.ai Media Contact:

Erika Kamholz

press@h2o.ai

949-282-8560

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681933/h2oai_Logo.jpg