itslearning and Beijing-based Traceboard Technology announce plans to launch joint venture

In the presence of their Majesties the King and Queen of Norway, the Norwegian Minister of Commerce and high-ranking Chinese officials, itslearning signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China's Traceboard Technology to start a joint venture. Furthermore, the MoU states that the two companies will jointly deliver a learning solution to educational institutions in China.

Designed specifically for the education market, itslearning helps improve learning in and out of the classroom. Its intuitive LMS features - including curriculum management, communication, collaboration, and analytics enable differentiated learning for each student.

"In working with Traceboard, we are determined to help the Chinese Government succeed with their current five-year plan for education," says Thomas Gunleiksrud, VP of International Sales at itslearning. "So that by 2020, Chinese children will have access to a technology system that better prepares them for a rapidly changing future."

Traceboard already delivers digital learning products to 12 million users in numerous Chinese provinces. This partnership offers Traceboard the potential to deepen those customer relationships by offering added value and a broader solution set. For itslearning, this partnership offers the opportunity to substantially increase its customer base of seven million active users.

About Traceboard

Traceboard is located in Beijing, in Zhongguancun Software Park, better known as "China's Silicon Valley." It was founded in 2000, and its products benefit millions of teachers students across China.

About itslearning

Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Boston, MA and Bergen, Norway and serves more than 7 million users worldwide. For more information, visit itslearning.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005194/en/

Contacts:

Nickel Communications

Charlotte Andrist

charlotte@nickelcommpr.com

Media Inquiries Only: 770-310-5244