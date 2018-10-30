Datrium and Pivot3 Challenge Leaders in SDS/HCI Market

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WhatMatrix Publishes Alternative Analysis to Traditional Analysts in Landscape Report

WhatMatrix, the independent technology comparison and analysis site, today announced the publication of its second SDS/HCI Landscape analysis report. Over and above providing a snapshot of the current landscape of the burgeoning SDS/HCI market, the latest report includes new use case analysis highlighting the top performers dependent upon specific areas of expertise, such as Data Services, Storage and Server support and Management. The WhatMatrix landscape report provides a valuable alternative view of this technology segments with its unmatched technical focus and free participation for any vendor.

The report, authored by category consultant Herman Rutten, highlights the SDS/HCI market has gained in maturity, with customer numbers rising across the board. The 'best' solution is also very subjective. Although many SDS/HCI solutions appear similar at first glance, they have their own set of pros and cons that differ depending upon an organization's unique situation and requirements. The Landscape Report is designed to assist organizations in that process and to eliminate the unknowns.

"SDS and HCI solutions have now reached a maturity level that makes them a viable alternative to traditional 3-tier enterprise storage systems. Nutanix and VMware continue to lead the pack in terms of market share. However, on the technology side they are challenged by new entrants in the report - such as Datrium and Pivot3 - to keep their solutions simple and feature rich at the same time," explained Herman Rutten, category consultant at WhatMatrix. "Having thoroughly analyzed the 12 vendor solutions included in this report, it is abundantly clear that the consideration of use cases is critical to the selection process."

The report also identifies the latest key trends:

Meshed architectures

NVMe in hybrid and all-flash compositions

Erasure Coding without compromise

Native end-to-end encryption

As with all information and analysis from WhatMatrix, the full report can be downloaded free of charge - with no registration required - at https://www.whatmatrix.com/portal/download-landscape-reports/

