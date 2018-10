BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.55 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's October unemployment data. Economists forecast jobless claims to decline 11,000 after falling 23,000 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 128.33 against the yen, 1.1405 against the franc, 0.8905 against the pound and 1.1377 against the greenback as of 4:50 am ET.



