

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recovered from a weak start to close broadly higher on Tuesday as hopes for China stimulus helped offset fresh worries over the Sino-U.S. trade frictions.



U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks there will be 'a great deal' with China on trade, but warned of more tariffs if talks next month fail to ease the trade war.



China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 25.94 points or 1.02 percent to 2,568.05 after the securities regulator said it would enhance market liquidity, and encourage share buybacks and mergers and acquisitions by listed firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, dropped 0.91 percent to 24,585.53.



Japanese shares rose by the most in 2-1/2 months as the yen extended its drop against the dollar and Chinese equities rebounded on fresh attempts by Beijing to stabilize its stock markets.



The Nikkei average ended up 307.49 points or 1.45 percent at 21,457.29, marking its biggest single-day gain since mid-August. The broader Topix index closed 1.38 percent higher at 1,611.46.



Auto companies and banks led the surge, with Honda Motor and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rising around 2 percent. Machinery maker Yaskawa Electric soared 6.1 percent as Beijing pledged more support for the economy.



Komatsu rallied 6.2 percent after raising its full-year operating profit forecast. Fanuc Corp advanced 3.4 percent after announcing a special dividend. In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron jumped 6.5 percent and Advantest added 2.2 percent.



In economic news, Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.3 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August, a government report showed. This was the lowest rate since early 1990s.



Australian shares rallied to extend gains from the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 76.90 points or 1.34 percent at 5,805.10 after climbing 1.1 percent the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 74.10 points or 1.27 percent to 5,887.90.



Firmer copper prices helped lift mining stocks, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto gaining around 2 percent. Gold miner Evolution Mining lost 2.9 percent and Newcrest dropped 1.5 percent as the precious metal edged lower on dollar strength.



Energy stocks closed mostly higher even as oil prices dipped for a second day amid signs that Russian oil output will remain high. Beach Energy shares jumped 10.4 percent. In the healthcare sector, infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia advanced 2.5 percent.



Lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp rallied 1.8 percent ahead of its full-year results due Wednesday. Commonwealth and Westpac surged over 2 percent.



Wealth manager AMP fell 2.1 percent on news that its banking arm will reduce or remove 20 fees to simplify its product offering to customers.



On the data front, Australia's building approvals rose by seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in September but slower than the 3.8 percent rise economists had expected, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed. The increase largely reflects a 9.2 percent rise in private dwellings excluding houses.



Seoul stocks rose sharply on institutional buying. The benchmark Kospi climbed 18.64 points or 0.93 percent to finish above the psychologically important 2,000 mark.



Tech shares led the surge, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both rising over 2 percent. Steelmaker Posco gave up 2.7 percent and utility Korea Electric Power tumbled 3.1 percent.



New Zealand shares finished modestly higher, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index recovering from early losses to end higher by 32.84 points or 0.38 percent at 8,648.38.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell on trade concerns after the Bloomberg said the U.S. announcement of the new round of tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports could come by early December.



Significantly, the report comes as U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning November 30th.



The Dow dropped 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent.



