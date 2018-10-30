Cecilia Rodriguez Testimonial Modasana

MILAN, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cecilia Rodriguez is the new testimonial of Modasana, the graduated compression stockings and tights brand.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776867/Cecilia_Rodriguez.jpg )

The excellent, 100% made in Italy products, made by Modasana, have allowed over time the loyalty of customers and a considerable reputation of the brand.

The company has supported the brand with a major media operation during the first six months of the year (half of the year), taking advantage not only of traditional media, such as print and web, but also of celebrities with targeted product placement.

These initiatives have paved the way and put the management in the best conditions to take a further step of consolidation and create a brand new advertising campaign which sees as testimonial Cecilia Rodriguez.

The Argentinian model and showgirl, currently engaged to Ignazio Moser, is therefore the protagonist in a series of pictures used for the ADV 2018-19, a significantly strengthened activity with targeted visual branding actions directly in the stores.

LINK: https://www.modasana.it

Image: https://1drv.ms/u/s!At3ZlXJK54z672ZaOQw55St4vc1B