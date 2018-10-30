Amanda Benfell PR Manager +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

LONDON, Oct 30, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The WARC Awards 2019, an annual international case-study competition in search of the smartest campaigns that best use emerging marketing disciplines, is now open for entries.Organised by WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, the WARC Awards are free to enter and are open to submissions from any country and communications discipline. Work can be entered into four categories, each one with its own high-calibre judging panel and set of Special Awards.Effective Content Strategy, which rewards branded content strategies that can demonstrate a business outcome, will be chaired by Namita Mediratta, Global CMI Director, Content Centre of Excellence, Unilever. Namita is responsible for leading a worldwide network of insights professionals and associated partners, tasked with raising the bar on content creation at Unilever.Commenting on her chairing role, Namita Mediratta says:"WARC stands for credible, evidence-backed stories. As part of these Awards, we want people to look at this body of winning cases and be inspired, energised, and raring to drive fresh thinking in their own workplace."Effective Social Strategy, a search for the most effective campaigns that link social strategy to business success, will be chaired by Christine Xu, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's China.The fast food retailer netted the Grand Prix in this category earlier this year through a campaign via BBDO China that supported young people during Chinese exam season.The Effective Use of Brand Purpose category is for marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community. This category will be chaired by Fernando Machado, Global CMO, Burger King, whose focus is infusing the brand with purpose, modernising the design, and inspiring the organisation around brand development.Effective Innovation recognises innovative thinking that has transformed a business or disrupted category conventions to deliver tangible results. Dan Burdett, Chief Marketing Innovation Officer EMEA, eBay has been appointed jury chair. Dan is a FMCG and direct-to-consumer senior leader with marketing, commercial and general management experience.Lucy Aitken, Managing Editor, Case Studies, WARC, comments: "In an industry under disruption, winning a WARC Award signifies innovative marketing techniques and business results."We look forward to working with our esteemed jury chairs as we search for next-generation marketing effectiveness that will lead the industry forward."There is a $40,000 prize fund for the winning papers, spread across the four categories. The top entries will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. The Grand Prix for the best overall paper in each category will receive $7,000 and three Special Awards in each category, recognising specific areas of excellence, will be presented with $1,000.Visit www.warc.com/warcawards.prize for more information and how to enter the WARC Awards. Entry deadline is 19 February 2019.About WARC- Your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, advertisers, market analysts and academics.WARC runs two global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Media Awards, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC publishes three global rankings of advertising excellence: Gunn 100 (creativity), WARC 100 (effectiveness), Gunn Media 100 (media innovation) and publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore. In June 2018 WARC was acquired by Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.