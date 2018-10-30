IBA Group to Present AI-based Solution at GSE UK Conference

PRAGUE, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IBA Group, an alliance of IT companies with more than 2,500 people - ibagroupit.com - will present a new AI solution intended for automated support of business applications at the GSE UK Conference to be held from November 5 to November 7 at Whittlebury Hall, near Towcester, Northamptonshire.

The GSE UK Conference, now in its eighth year, brings together executives with responsibility for mainframe-based services, mainframe specialists in all disciplines, and application developers with the idea to exchange experience and information related to IBM software and hardware, and influence product and service providers. Better, stronger, faster; The Mainframe….. the Machine! is the motto of the event.

At the conference, IBA Group will present its newly-developed solution designed for monitoring and support of business applications that run on z/OS servers. A centralized platform for L1 and L2 support, APPULSE covers a full support cycle, from proactive problem detection and automatic ticket creation to stakeholder notification, and solution generation and execution. The AI platform embedded in APPULSE is capable of automatic generation of solutions for typical problems in application support.

Aleh Lapushanski, IBA Product Manager, says: "We hope that customers will take advantage of APPULSE. This platform solves a whole range of problems that support teams face in their everyday activities. APPULSE provides a single entry point for distributed business applications and shortens the problem management lifecycle. It ensures uninterrupted operation of critical business applications and guarantees business continuity. APPULSE will help you digitize, accumulate, and share your team experience, increasing your performance."

IBA Group has been an IBM business partner since its creation in 1993. The company looks forward to building and expanding partner relations. We invite visitors to our stand to discuss their specific needs and to find solutions to their problems. We also welcome delegates to attend the AI in Action keynote presentation on November 7 at 8 a.m. and a workshop entitled AI Platform for Business Continuity on November 5 at 4.40 p.m.

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, CAMSS (cloud, analytics, mobility, social media, and security) technologies, ECM solutions, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. IBA Group is recognized by IAOP as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com