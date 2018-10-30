Risk Management Specialist Secures Client Data with iomart

GLASGOW, Scotland, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

S2PartnershipInvests in Private Cloud and DDoS Protection

A leading risk management specialist has chosen a private cloud solution from managed cloud provider iomart to ensure the security of its clients' data.

Cambridge-based S2 Partnership helps some of the world's biggest commercial property managers and investment funds to reduce risk liability and ensure compliance through its market-leading online platform RiskWise .

The company was looking for a new hosting partner that could provide the dedicated UK data centre infrastructure and 24/7 technical support it required to meet its security challenges. S2 Partnership chose a fully managed private cloud solution from iomart, which includes enterprise grade DDoS protection to detect and mitigate against potential threats, as well as Disaster Recovery from one of iomart's other Tier 3 UK data centres.

Rob Mead, Software Business Director for S2 Partnership, says, "We were looking to partner with a hosting company who were forward-thinking and could work with us to continually improve our services levels. We work largely with investment funds and property managing agents, who want to know that the data being held is secure and can be accessed quickly. Our new environment is scalable, incredibly secure, and is faster than our previous configuration."

As a result of the move to iomart the software team at S2 Partnership is now able to focus on working to enhance the company's software products rather than spending time directly managing and maintaining the infrastructure that supports them.

For organisations with concerns around the safety and security of hosting their data, systems or applications in the cloud, a private cloud solution from iomart offers complete peace of mind - a dedicated resource in the cloud without losing the protection or security that a traditional on premise solution provides.

About iomart Group plc

iomart Group Plc (AIM: IOM) helps organisations maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and security of the cloud. From strategy to delivery, our 300+ consultants and solutions architects provide the cloud expertise to transform your business. With a dynamic range of managed cloud services that integrate with the public clouds of AWS and Azure, our agnostic approach delivers solutions tailored to your exact needs. iomart is a long term supplier to G-Cloud and our infrastructure and cloud and backup services are designed to meet the requirements of the UK public sector. For further information visit www.iomart.com

