

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased at a faster pace in September, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The volume index of retail sales excluding sales of motor vehicles decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from August, when sales rose 0.4 percent.



The latest decline was the first in three months.



On a working-day adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales index climbed 0.7 percent from the same month last year.



During the July to September period, retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.7 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX