

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Tuesday as traders reacted to mixed corporate earnings results and solid labor market data.



Germany's seasonally adjusted jobless numbers fell by 11,000 to 2.292 million in October, while the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.1 percent, the lowest since German reunification in 1990, the Federal Labor Office said.



The benchmark DAX was down 0.66 percent at 11,260 in opening deals after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session.



Volkswagen rallied 3 percent. The automaker confirmed its FY outlook after reporting a rise in nine-month pre-tax profit. Rivals BMW and Daimler were marginally higher.



Deutsche Börse advanced 0.6 percent. The company confirmed its FY18 outlook after reporting a 10 percent increase in third-quarter net profit.



AIXTRON shares soared 14 percent. The technology firm raised its FY earnings guidance after posting turnaround results for the nine-month period ending September.



Lufthansa shares plunged 7 percent. The airline saw its underlying earnings dip nearly 8 percent in the first nine months of 2018 on the back of rising fuel costs and the integration costs of Eurowings.



Fresenius fell nearly 2 percent and Fresenius Medical Care dropped 1.5 percent after declaring their third-quarter results.



