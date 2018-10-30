

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks bucked a weak trend across Europe to edge higher on Tuesday after oil giant BP Plc posted its strongest quarterly profit in five years, helped by higher crude prices and production from the ramp-up of major projects.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points or 0.14 percent at 7,036 in opening deals after climbing 1.3 percent in the previous session.



BP Plc shares surged nearly 4 percent as its third-quarter profit before taxation surged to $5.44 billion from $2.96 billion in the same period last year, driven by a strong performance in the upstream business and Rosneft.



Royal Bank of Scotland was marginally higher after the British government revealed plans to sell its remaining stake in the bank by 2024.



AstraZeneca advanced 0.8 percent after it agreed to sell certain rights to two drugs to Gruenenthal Group for $815 million.



WH Smith jumped 3.8 percent. The retailer has signed an agreement to buy InMotion, a pure play travel retailer, for $198 million or about 155 million pounds.



Randgold Resources fell 1.7 percent as gold prices inched down on dollar strength.



