U.S. Wound Dressing Market Size to Reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2024: Hexa Research

The U.S. wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2024. Growing aging population and cases of diabetes and obesity are the major factors driving the market. Furthermore, increasing incidence of pressure ulcers in bedridden, wheelchair-bound, and/or physically impaired patients is expected to fuel the demand for wound care over the forecast period. For instance, annually, 2.5 million individuals suffer from pressure ulcer in U.S. and around USD 9.1 billion to USD 11.6 billion are spent for its treatment.

Moreover, growing cases of surgical procedures due to high incidence of wound infections and diabetic foot are expected to boost the demand for wound dressing. This has also increased the preference for advanced wound care products over simple dressing. Advanced dressing offers rapid healing, reasonable cost, with minimal inconvenience to the patient. However, owing to the demand for low cost dressing, traditional methods are being used to some extent. This may have a negative impact on the market development over the forecast period.

However, availability of various insurance schemes in U.S. for affordable medical care over long term, coupled with rise in consumer disposable income, is encouraging people to opt for advanced healthcare. This is anticipated to contribute to market expansion over the years to come.

The advanced dressing technique is the fastest-growing segment expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. It also held the dominant market share of USD 1.8 billion in 2017. It is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024. Advanced dressings includes moist, antimicrobial, and active dressings. Factors such as rapid healing and minimal patient inconvenience are anticipated impel this growth over the forecast period.

Chronic and non-healing wounds are best treated with advanced wound dressing products. Limitations of traditional wound care have propelled the growth of the segment. Advanced moist wound care is recommended for chronic wounds like pressure and diabetic ulcers, burn injuries, and other slow-healing wounds. Advanced foam technique is essential to prevent and heal the exudation of burn injuries. All these factors are projected to propel the growth of the U.S. wound dressing market during the forecast period.

Advanced alginate dressing is recommended in highly exuding wounds, as it forms a gel around the wound bed and helps in keeping them dry and clean. Advanced alginate dressing have gel-forming ability and they also help reduce the pain. As a result, they are widely used for the treatment for bleeding wounds. Advanced films provide healing to semi-dry and dry wounds. Advanced hydrocolloid dressing helps protect the wound internally, as well as externally. Increasing number of surgeries is expected to fuel the growth of hydrogel dressings. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the wound dressing market over the forecast period.

Antimicrobial dressings are easy to use, accessible without prescription, and less risk of resistant. Silver and non-silver are the two types of this dressings. Silver shows broad spectrum antibacterial activity and minimal toxicity towards host cells. The non-sliver wound dressing may have single or combination of various ingredients, such as iodine, chlorhexidine, Polyhexamethylbuguanide (PHMB), honey, acetic acid, and potassium permanganate. This type of dressing is used for faster healing process and for reducing the pain. Active wound dressings are administered for the repair and healing through bioactive and skin-substitute compounds. They are highly beneficial in healing chronic moist wounds.

