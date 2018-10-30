

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $477 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $495 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $4.08 billion from $3.77 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $477 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $4.08 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.09 - $4.13 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $16.09- $16.13 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX